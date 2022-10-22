Black Adam box office collection day 2

Dwayne Johnson's latest superhero flick Black Adam opened to good box office collections on Day 1 and went on to become the fifth highest opening for a Hollywood film in India post pandemic. The film witnessed a 30 percent drop in collections on Day 2 due to new Diwali releases in South. Black Adam collected Rs 4.75 crore nett on Day 2, reports Box Office India. The drop was higher in the South due to the new releases like Ginna, Ori Devuda, Sardar and Prince.