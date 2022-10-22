Cardi B Wins Contentious Cover Art Trial, Gets Homecoming Invitation Outside Court

Cardi B won a copyright infringement case where a Southern California man claimed the rapper misused his back tattoos for her 2016 Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1 mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy filed the lawsuit a year after the mixtape was released, calling himself a “family man with minor children” and saying he’d been caused “distress and humiliation” by the art, which shows a male model (not Brophy) with back tattoos in a limousine with Cardi. Brophy had been seeking $5 million.