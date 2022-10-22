Bono Apologizes For iTunes Album “Overreach” In New Memoir: “I Take Full Responsibility”

Remember how back in the fall of 2014, U2 force-fed every existing iTunes user their Songs Of Innocence album? For those who need a refresher: in September 2014, U2 dropped their 13th album onto every iTunes user’s accounts, whether they wanted it or not. It was a controversial action — while the band (aka Bono) thought they were magnanimously gifting a free album to about 500 million people, lots of those people just felt annoyed at the basic lack of consent — and that they couldn’t figure out how to remove the album from their accounts. Well, today The Guardian has published an exclusive excerpt from Bono’s forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story (out next month), and it includes an apology slash admission from Bono about that whole Songs Of Innocence thing.