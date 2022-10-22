Remember how back in the fall of 2014, U2 force-fed every existing iTunes user their Songs Of Innocence album? For those who need a refresher: in September 2014, U2 dropped their 13th album onto every iTunes user’s accounts, whether they wanted it or not. It was a controversial action — while the band (aka Bono) thought they were magnanimously gifting a free album to about 500 million people, lots of those people just felt annoyed at the basic lack of consent — and that they couldn’t figure out how to remove the album from their accounts. Well, today The Guardian has published an exclusive excerpt from Bono’s forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story (out next month), and it includes an apology slash admission from Bono about that whole Songs Of Innocence thing.Full Article
Bono Apologizes For iTunes Album “Overreach” In New Memoir: “I Take Full Responsibility”
stereogum0 shares 1 views