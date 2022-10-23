Travis Scott Accused of Cheating on Kylie Jenner by Rumored Ex Rojean Kar: 'You Cheat on That B--h Every Single Night'
Published
Travis Scott is being accused of cheating amid rampant speculation. The 31-year-old rap superstar issued a statement on his Instagram Story amid rumors about him potentially hanging out with supposed ex Rojean Kar (known as @yungsweetro on social media), who has previously made headlines over the years throughout his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Following his [...]Full Article