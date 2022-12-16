Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission and she can discontinue chemotherapy
Fonda announced she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in September and expected to undergo chemotherapy treatments for six months.Full Article
Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is in remission, describing the news as the "best birthday present..
Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission.