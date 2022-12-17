A woman has died after being injured at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a “large number of people were attempting to force entry” at an Asake concert. According to local police, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in the hospital on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, are in critical condition following the concert crush. According to the BBC, more than 4,000 people attended the Nigerian Afrobeats singer’s concert, which was the final of three sold-out shows at the 02 Academy.Full Article
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush In London
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brixton Academy: Concert crush venue licence under review
BBC Local News
BBC Local News: London -- Two people died and a third remains in a critical condition following Asake's gig on 15 December.
Advertisement
More coverage
Brixton Academy: Second woman dies after Asake concert crush
BBC News
Asake's gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy was abandoned after people were seriously hurt.