Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush In London

A woman has died after being injured at London’s Brixton O2 Academy, where a “large number of people were attempting to force entry” at an Asake concert. According to local police, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in the hospital on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, are in critical condition following the concert crush. According to the BBC, more than 4,000 people attended the Nigerian Afrobeats singer’s concert, which was the final of three sold-out shows at the 02 Academy.