Even as the controversy around Pathaan song Besharam Rang refuses to die down, the makers dropped the first look of the second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan today, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone looking dropdead gorgeous. Speaking about the song that releases on December 22, director Siddharth Anand says, "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan.