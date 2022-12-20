The Specials Lead Singer Terry Hall Dies Aged 63
The British band paid tribute to "our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced."Full Article
A AAA Tribute to Terry Hall, the lead singer for the band The Specials
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.