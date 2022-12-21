Elizabeth Hurley Stranded in Antigua Airport Amid Flight Delay For Over 20 Hours Along With Thousands of Other Holiday Travelers
Published
Elizabeth Hurley is one frustrated traveler right now. The 57-year-old actress revealed to fans that she’s stranded in Antigua following a delay in her flight that left her and thousands of others very angry about the situation. Click inside to read more… According to People, the delay came after British Airways grounded flights across airports [...]Full Article