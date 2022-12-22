Kate Bush Shares Christmas Message

The elusive Kate Bush has shared a Christmas message to her website. Within her note, Bush touches on the Russia-Ukraine War, striking NHS nurses, the death of the Queen, and, of course, the massive success of “Running Up That Hill” via Stranger Things. She writes: “It’s been a crazy, roller coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”Full Article
