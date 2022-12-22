Watch Dave Matthews & Angélique Kidjo Cover Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” With Graceland Bassist Bakithi Kumalo

Last night, CBS aired Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs Of Paul Simon, which was filmed back in April at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. The evening featured a performance from Dave Matthews and Afropop icon Angélique Kidjo, who covered Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” with Bakithi Kumalo on the fretless bass. (Kumalo famously played the fretless bass on Simon’s 1986 LP Graceland; he is the last living member of the Graceland band.) Matthews and Kido also performed “Under African Skies.”