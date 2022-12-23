Big Scarr Of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records Has Died Aged 22

Big Scarr Of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records Has Died Aged 22

Big Scarr, an up-and-coming rapper signed to Gucci Mane's New 1017 Records, has died, HipHopDX has confirmed. The Memphis rapper was just 22 years old.

