South Buzz: Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

Hello there! From the veteran Tollywood actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passing away to Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan’s ‘Malikappuram’ getting a release date, here are some of the trending updates for the day from the south film industry. Let’s start off with sad news from the Tollywood film industry as the veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana breathed his last today at the age of 87 in Hyderabad. Kaikala entered the industry with the movie 'Sipai Kuturu.' and has starred in more than 770 movies in his career spanning over 55 years.