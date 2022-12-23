Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, will investigate celebrity chef Salt Bae‘s pitch intrusion after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup. Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was shown on the field after Lionel Messi and the Argentinian soccer team beat France in the World Cup Final. Fox Sports cameras caught the famous chef as […]Full Article
FIFA Investigating Salt Bae’s Access To Pitch Following World Cup Final
