“All I Want For Christmas Is You” Co-Writer Disputes Mariah Carey’s Story About Its Creation

The cowriter and coproducer on Mariah Carey’s much-loved Xmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is refuting Carey’s claim that she wrote the song as a kid. For context, Walter Afanasieff collaborated with Carey on her first six studio albums and has won two Grammys: one in 1999 for Record Of The Year (for producing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”), and in 2000 he won Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical. Anyway, recently Afanasieff went on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives With Jess Rothschild podcast, where he claimed that Carey had invented an “alternate story” around how “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came about.