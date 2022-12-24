Faithless Singer Maxi Jazz Dead At 65

Maxi Jazz, the British musician, rapper, songwriter, DJ, and lead vocalist of electronic act Faithless, has died. The news was confirmed on Faithless’ official social media accounts. “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the post reads. A separate statement posted to Instagram said Maxi Jazz “died peacefully in his sleep.” Jazz was 65.