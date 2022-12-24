Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the lead vocalist of British electronic music band Faithless and known as the voice in trance hits such as "God Is a DJ" and "Insomnia", has…Full Article
Maxi Jazz, the British musician, rapper, songwriter, DJ, and lead vocalist of electronic act Faithless, has died. The news was..
A statement shared on the musician’s Instagram said he died peacefully at home