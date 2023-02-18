Watch Olivia Newton-John’s Posthumous “Jolene” Duet With Dolly Parton

Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton had a great friendship while the Grease actor and singer was still alive — ever since Newton-John won the Country Music Association Female Vocalist Of The Year award in 1974 for “If You Love Me (Let Me Know),” making her the first non-American-born artist to win that award. Before Newton-John passed away in August 2022, she actually recorded a duets album, Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, which will be out in May. One of the duets features Parton; it’s the two singers performing Parton’s 1974 classic “Jolene.” The reimagined “Jolene” also features a new video of the two singers; Newton-John also says how she “always wanted to sing with Dolly.”