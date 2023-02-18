Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey & More Talk 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,' the Actress Who Initially Interested in Kate's Role, the Iconic Yellow Dress & Where the Characters Are Today in 'Vanity Fair' Interview
Published
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey looked back on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as the iconic rom-com turns 20. The actors were joined by co-star Kathryn Hahn, producer Lynda Obst, writer Burr Steers and more to reflect on the movie in a retrospective for Vanity Fair. During their discussion, they revealed that [...]Full Article