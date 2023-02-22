Hannah Jadagu – “What You Did”

A couple years ago, Sub Pop Records scooped up the young singer-songwriter Hannah Jadagu after a couple self-recorded singles, and the label put out her debut EP What Is Going On? in 2021. Today, Jadagu is announcing her first full-length album, Aperture, which includes “Say It Now,” which came out last year. New single “What You Did” is crunchy and satisfying, a blast of fuzz accompanying Jadagu insistent chorus of “I know what you did.” The track comes with a music video directed by Leia Jospe — check it out below.