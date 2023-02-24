Jack White will be making his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live (counting when he was in the White Stripes) this weekend, and, as is tradition, he’s also in the promos. In the below clip, White stands next to show host Woody Harrelson and cast member Chloe Fineman. As Fineman and Harrelson debate who would be a better host to accompany White — Jack White or Jack Black, the latter of which would “bring this country together” — White tells Fineman to “stop tearing this country apart.” Harrelson adds, “Thank you, Jack. ‘Bout time somebody stood up to her.”Full Article
Watch Jack White Stand Up To Chloe Fineman In His SNL Promos With Woody Harrelson
