Cracker Island, the latest album from Gorillaz, has arrived. The title track was released way back in June 2022, and the rollout has continued on from there. “New Gold” came out in August alongside the official album announcement, and that was followed by “Baby Queen,” “Skinny Ape,” “Silent Running,” and a whole lot more live.Full Article
Stream Gorillaz’s New Album Cracker Island Feat. Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, & More
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gorillaz - Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo (Official Video)
Gorillaz - Silent Running (Official Video) from the new album Cracker Island - out now - https://gorillaz.com - featuring..
Rumble