Watch Depeche Mode Perform “Ghosts Again” & “Personal Jesus” On Colbert

UK synthpop greats Depeche Mode have now been a full-on legacy act for decades, but they’re still making new music. Next month, Depeche Mode will release Memento Mori, their first album since keyboardist Andy Fletcher died last year, and they’ll launch a global arena tour. Last night, Depeche Mode stopped by Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to give the world some idea of how that arena tour will look and sound.