Harry Styles Required To Participate In New Zealand Census

Harry Styles does not come from New Zealand. He’s never lived in New Zealand. Next month, however, Harry Styles will be legally obligated to participate in the New Zealand census, to answer questions about his income and his smoking habits and whatever else. If Styles shirks that responsibility, the New Zealand government could hit him with a fine of up to $2,000. (That translates to $1,830 American, which, now that I think about it, would probably not deal a crippling blow to Harry Styles’ finances.)