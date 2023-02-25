Kali Uchis – “Moonlight”

Next week, Kali Uchis will share her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus. It’ll feature the already-released “I Wish You Roses,” plus guest appearances from Don Toliver, Omar Apollo, and Summer Walker. It’s also technically the first of two different albums set for release this year. Ahead of the album, the Coachella-bound performer has shared a sensual new single, “Moonlight.” Check that out — plus the album’s tracklist and a string of tour dates — below.