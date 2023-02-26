Angela Bassett Makes Timely Ariana DeBose Reference In NAACP Image Awards Win
Published
The "9-1-1" and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star referred to DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap during an acceptance speech on Saturday.Full Article
Published
The "9-1-1" and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star referred to DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap during an acceptance speech on Saturday.Full Article
Angela Bassett wins big at the NAACP Image Awards. The actress took home three trophies for Outstanding Actress in a drama series..
Angela Bassett did the thing. The actress sent a DM to Ariana DeBose to make sure she was OK after the loud criticism her BAFTA..