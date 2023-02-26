Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh & More Attend Producers Guild Awards 2023 - See Pics of So Many Stars on the Guestlist!
Published
So many stars made it out for the 2023 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday evening (February 25). The likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Mindy Kaling, Brendan Fraser and Cate Blanchett attended the ceremony, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. That’s still hardly scratching the surface, too. [...]Full Article