Kodak Black Arrest Warrant Issued After Failed Fentanyl-Laced Drug Test
Kodak Black is wanted by police in Florida after violating his bail conditions by failing a drug test, which showed traces of fentanyl.Full Article
A arrest warrant has been issued for Kodak black following a dirty drug test
