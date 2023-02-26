Watch Jack White And Woody Harrelson Join SNL‘s 5-Timers Club Together

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was his fifth time performing on the show, which means that he has joined the distinguished 5-Timers Club. White’s first appearance was back in 2002 with the White Stripes; that was followed by solo appearances in 2012, 2018, 2020, and now 2023. This time around, he did songs from his pair of 2022 albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive: “Taking Me Back / Fear Of The Dawn” and “A Tip From Me To You.”