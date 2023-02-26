Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was his fifth time performing on the show, which means that he has joined the distinguished 5-Timers Club. White’s first appearance was back in 2002 with the White Stripes; that was followed by solo appearances in 2012, 2018, 2020, and now 2023. This time around, he did songs from his pair of 2022 albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive: “Taking Me Back / Fear Of The Dawn” and “A Tip From Me To You.”Full Article
Watch Jack White And Woody Harrelson Join SNL‘s 5-Timers Club Together
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Watch Jack White Stand Up To Chloe Fineman In His SNL Promos With Woody Harrelson
stereogum
Jack White will be making his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live (counting when he was in the White Stripes) this weekend,..
-
Woody Harrelson's 'SNL' After Party - Guest List Revealed!
Just Jared
-
Woody Harrelson’s Chaotic ‘SNL’ Monologue Ends With No Five-Timers Club Jacket
Upworthy
-
Fellow Five-Timers Woody Harrelson and Jack White Tell Chloe Fineman to Back Off in ‘SNL’ Promo
Upworthy
-
Woody Harrelson Calls Matthew McConaughey His ‘Weed Guy’ in New ‘SNL’ Promo
Upworthy