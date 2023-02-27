Feeble Little Horse – “Tin Man”

Last year, the Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse signed to Saddle Creek, who reissued their debut album, Hayday, originally released in 2021. Today, the four-piece are announcing their second full-length album, Girl With Fish, which will be released in June. “Anything that makes us laugh or puts a smile on our faces, we usually end up keeping in the songs,” Jake Kelley said in some press materials; “Every track on this album had a super unique writing process,” Sebastian Kinsler added. “No two songs were written the same way from start to finish.” They’re sharing lead single “Tin Man” from it now — check out a video for it below.