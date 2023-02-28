Doctors have said there "is no further hope" for actor Tom Sizemore, and recommended his family make an end-of-life-decision, his manager has said.Full Article
Doctors recommend end-of-life decision for Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore
