KISS Announce “Final Shows Ever”

It’s possible that no band has ever abused the whole retirement-tour gimmick more than KISS. Starting in 2000, the face-painted hard rock institution has already finished something like five farewell tours. These days, when a band like KISS announces a definitive end date, people tend to get skeptical. That said, there will eventually be a final KISS show. KISS can’t keep going forever. Paul Stanley is 71 years old. Gene Simmons is 73. Ace Frehley and Peter Criss are still kicking, but they haven’t been in the band in years. So when KISS say that they’re about to play their final shows, maybe they mean it this time.