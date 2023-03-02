Wayne Shorter — one of the most acclaimed and influential saxophonists in jazz history, known for his work with Miles Davis, Weather Report, and elsewhere — has died. As the New York Times reports, Shorter passed away today at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 89.Full Article
Jazz Legend Wayne Shorter Dead at 89
