Sparks – “The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte”

Earlier this year, Sparks announced that they had signed to Island Records after nearly five decades away from the label for a new full-length called The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, which will be released on May 26. The brothers Ron and Russell Mael described said the album is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career,” and today they’re ready to offer up the album’s lead single and title track. Listen below.