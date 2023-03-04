Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

Yesterday, Glastonbury Festival revealed this year’s slate of headliners, plus a chunk of its lineup: Elton John — playing what’s supposed to be his last UK show ever — plus Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Lizzo. As The Guardian notes, 52% of the 54 names on this week’s partial lineup announcement are male. The lack of female headliners is a “pipeline” problem, according to Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis, who spoke to The Guardian, while adding that Guns N’ Roses had been booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because she “changed her touring plans.” (Eavis didn’t specify who that was, though fans speculate that it’s Taylor Swift.)