Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Her Drinking, Sobriety, Rehab Fears, Her Ex-Husband's Wife, Acting Retirement & Facing Competition & Criticism in 'LA Times' Profile
Published
Drew Barrymore is not holding back. The 48-year-old The Drew Barrymore Show host was profiled by columnist Amy Kaufman for the Los Angeles Times, out now. During the conversation, she spoke candidly about her past, her relationship with alcohol and her former husband, fears and anxiety surrounding her job, and her life with her daughters. [...]Full Article