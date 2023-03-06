Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Surviving Original Member, Dead At 71
Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.Full Article
Guitarist and songwriter Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at the age of 71. No..
Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven," the..
Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who survived their 1977 plane crash and played with the band..