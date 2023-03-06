Gary Rossington, Last Surviving Original Member Of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dead At 71

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving original member of Southern rock institution Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. Lynyrd Skynyrd announced Rossington’s passing in a Facebook post last night: “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” No cause of death has been reported, though Rolling Stone points out that Rossington has suffered from heart problems in recent years. Rossington was 71.