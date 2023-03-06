Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving original member of Southern rock institution Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. Lynyrd Skynyrd announced Rossington’s passing in a Facebook post last night: “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.” No cause of death has been reported, though Rolling Stone points out that Rossington has suffered from heart problems in recent years. Rossington was 71.Full Article
Gary Rossington, Last Surviving Original Member Of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dead At 71
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died at age 71
Rumble
Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died, the band announced on..
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist, Dead at 71
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Gary Rossington, last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Newsy
ViewSouthern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last original band member, Gary Rossington, died on Sunday at the age of 71, the band..