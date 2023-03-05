Watch Smashing Pumpkins Cover Joy Division’s “No Love Lost” With Peter Hook

This weekend, Smashing Pumpkins launched their The World Is A Vampire festival in Mexico City — it was recently announced that the event would be rolling into a tour of the same name that will take place in Australia next month. Last night’s bill included performances by Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & the Light, Deafheaven, and of course the Smashing Pumpkins. During their set, they brought out Hook to help out with a cover of Joy Division’s “No Love Lost” to end the night. Watch video below.

