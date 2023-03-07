Selena Gomez Says Heart Has Been 'Heavy' As She Returns To Social Media Amid Drama
Published
The singer has been caught up in social media-driven drama involving Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.Full Article
Published
The singer has been caught up in social media-driven drama involving Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.Full Article
The swirling rumors of a feud between Justin Bieber's wife and his ex-girlfriend reached a fever pitch Sunday, as Bieber posted..
BTS’ Jimin reveals the track list for his highly anticipated solo album ‘Faces’ and it includes features from his fellow BTS..
Hailey Bieber‘s tweets about Selena Gomez are seeing light of day again. Fans are recalling that the 26-year-old model and wife..