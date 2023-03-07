Peter Gabriel – “Playing For Time”

Peter Gabriel is gearing up for the release of a new album, i/o, his first album of original material in over two decades — Up turned 20 last fall. He’s headed out on tour in May, and so far he’s shared two i/o singles, “Panopticom” and “The Court.” Today, Gabriel is sharing a third, “Playing For Time,” though i/o does still not have an announced release date.Full Article
