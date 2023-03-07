Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady used a kitten he bought for his daughter as an excuse as to why he will not come out of retirement for a second time.Full Article
Tom Brady Uses Dad Joke to Shoot Down Rumors That He Might Come Out Of Retirement — Again
Mediaite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tom Brady Uses Dad Joke to Shoot Down Rumors That He Might Come Out Of Retirement
AP Photo/Gary McCullough Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady used a kitten he bought for his daughter as an excuse as to why he will..
Upworthy
Tom Brady, cat dad, shuts down rumors he's returning to the NFL
Tom Brady claps back at rumors he's coming out of retirement again, saying he has enough responsibility as a father.
USATODAY.com