POP Montréal 2023 Has Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Loraine James, Water From Your Eyes, Ratboys, And Lots Of Other Cool Stuff

Based on today’s initial list of appearances, POP Montréal has rounded up a superb 2023 lineup. The event, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 around Montréal, will feature a diverse range of cool indie acts plus public intellectual Dr. Cornel West. Performers include Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Loraine James, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, Candi Staton, Hand Habits, Do Make Say Think, Skullcrusher, Junglepussy, Anjimile, Shabazz Palaces, Tangerine Dream, TENGGER, Dizzy, and more. Get ticket info here and check out the lineup with POP Montréal’s descriptors below.