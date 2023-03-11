Match of the Day to air without presenters or pundits as Gary Lineker told to step back
Published
Pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer and regular commentators say they will not appear on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer and regular commentators say they will not appear on Saturday.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp sees 'no reason' why Gary Lineker was asked to step away from Match of the Day with the BBC set to broadcast an..
Commentators, pundits and presenters pulled out of the flagship English football programme.