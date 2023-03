Khloe Kardashian is stepping out to celebrate her BFFs’ 40th birthday! The 38-year-old reality star wore a sparkling silver dress as she arrived at Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s 40th birthday party on Friday night (March 10) held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian Fellow [...]