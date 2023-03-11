Watch Stevie Nicks And Billy Joel Duet On “And So It Goes” And “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” At Tour Kickoff

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel are currently doing a nine-date “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining tour together, which kicked off last night (Friday) at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium. Over the course of the evening, Nicks and Joel were onstage together to perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (the Bella Donna single Nicks originally sang with the late Tom Petty) and Joel’s 1989 Storm Front track “And So It Goes.”