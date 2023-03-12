Oscars Look To Snap Back A Year After The Slap
The Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.Full Article
ViewHollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee..
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer has declared it's 'great' that Chris Rock has finally felt free to talk..