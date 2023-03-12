Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

Last month, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band kicked off a massive North American tour. But three planned concerts have now been postponed due to illness. A March 9 show in Columbus, OH kicked off the round of postponements; yesterday, a show scheduled for tonight in Connecticut was also postponed. And now a show that was set to take place on Tuesday, March 14 in Albany, NY will also be rescheduled to a later date.

