Oscars: Watch Rihanna Perform “Lift Me Up”

Last month, Rihanna performed live for the first time in five years at the Super Bowl halftime show. And on Sunday night she took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony for another performance, this time to sing “Lift Me Up,” her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack that’s up for Best Original Song this year. Watch her performance of “Lift Me Up” below.

