Last month, Rihanna performed live for the first time in five years at the Super Bowl halftime show. And on Sunday night she took the stage at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony for another performance, this time to sing “Lift Me Up,” her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack that’s up for Best Original Song this year. Watch her performance of “Lift Me Up” below.Full Article
Oscars: Watch Rihanna Perform “Lift Me Up”
stereogum0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Inside the Oscars: Our View From the Crowd as Rihanna, Lady Gaga & More Performed
Upworthy
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might be opening on Friday night, but the best pop concert of this past weekend was Sunday’s Oscars...
-
Tems Talks Controversial Oscars Dress, Explains Why She Chose It
Just Jared
-
No, Jimmy Kimmel Didn’t Mispronounce Rihanna’s Name During His Oscars Monologue
Upworthy
-
Rihanna demonstrates her superior style after the Oscars at Beyoncé’s Gold Party
Lainey Gossip
-
Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj pose with Rihanna, call her 'most amazing lady'
DNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Oscars Show Secrets: Rihanna and Tom Cruise Jokes You Didn’t Hear, the Lady Gaga Saga and Whether Jimmy Kimmel Will Return (EXCLUSIVE)
Upworthy
As he was lifted into the Dolby Theater rafters five minutes before the Oscars were set to begin, Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue still..
-
The Best Jewelry at the 2023 Oscars Seen on Rihanna, Florence Pugh and More Stars
Upworthy
-
A$AP Rocky Cradles Rihanna’s Baby Bump Backstage At Oscars
HipHopDX
-
Angela Bassett's Oscars loss prolongs history of disappointment for Black actors
Mashable
-
Pregnant Rihanna's Oscars Outfit Changes Proved Her Style Is Unmatched
E! Online