Oscars: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Hold My Hand”

Lady Gaga ended up performing at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after all following initial reports that she wouldn’t be due to the filming for Joker: Folie à Deux. She did a stripped-back rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand,” which was nominated this year for Best Original Song.

