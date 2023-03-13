Lady Gaga ended up performing at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony after all following initial reports that she wouldn’t be due to the filming for Joker: Folie à Deux. She did a stripped-back rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick single “Hold My Hand,” which was nominated this year for Best Original Song.Full Article
Oscars: Watch Lady Gaga Perform “Hold My Hand”
